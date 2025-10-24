St. Louis Says – Haircare

Recently, I have been testing the Eternal Boost Advanced Stimulating Duo and the Resurrection Repair Hair Treatment Mask from St. Louis Says. This is my first time using the brand, but it won’t be the last!

The shampoo and conditioner are designed for thinning or limp hair, which is not uncommon as we age.

I’ve been using them together with the mask, and my hair feels noticeably softer and more manageable. With a mix of citrus, soft florals, amber, and oakmoss – the scent is light and fresh but not overpowering.

The mask makes your hair feel stronger, shinier, and healthier. With quinoa, argan oil, kakadu plum, rosemary, and green tea extracts, it really is a gem.

St. Louis Says bottles are super cute and color-coded for each range. And, they’re made from 100% recyclable HDPE plastic.

The products are produced in the Sunshine Coast, Australia, and they’re vegan, cruelty-free, and free from SLS and parabens.

There are different ranges depending on your hair type, so take a browse around St Louis Says.