If your hair needs a moisture hit, look no further than the Revlon Professional RE/START™ Hydration Moisture range. It’s made for normal to dry hair.

The duo includes a shampoo and conditioner that work together to hydrate hair from the roots down. The shampoo lathers into a creamy foam and helps balance the scalp’s microbiome while locking in moisture. It’s infused with betaine and pro-vitamin B5 for softer, stronger locks.

The matching conditioner is nourishing and goes a bit further to detangle and de-frizz. Both products are formulated for everyday use, with professional results.

The scent is light and fresh and not overpowering. Both products have a nice texture that doesn’t leave your hair feeling heavy or greasy.

This duo can be a treat for yourself or a Christmas idea for anyone in your life who deserves a good hair day.

Head to Revlon Professional for more information on the RE/START™ range. This one is Hydration, but there are others to choose from depending on your hair type.