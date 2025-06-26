Revlon Professional – Eksperience Conscious Curls

If you’ve got curls, coils, or waves, you’ll know the struggle of frizz, dryness, flat spots, and the constant battle for definition.

Revlon Professional has heard the call and created Eksperience™ Conscious Curls, a clean, vegan, pro-level range designed specifically for textured hair.

This new lineup isn’t just about pretty packaging (although it’s got that too). It’s built to deliver real results. Think stronger hair, more defined curls, smoother strands, and frizz control.

The products also support scalp health, because healthy curls start at the root.

Whether you’re new to embracing your natural texture or you’ve been wearing your curls loud and proud for years, Conscious Curls offers a full ritual to nourish, define, and protect your hair.

Here’s what’s in the range:

Nourishing Gentle Hair Cleanser : A soft-touch cleanser that clears build-up and helps bring out your natural curl pattern.

: A soft-touch cleanser that clears build-up and helps bring out your natural curl pattern. Nourishing Rich Mask : A rich, pro-grade treatment deeply nourishes without the heaviness.

: A rich, pro-grade treatment deeply nourishes without the heaviness. Multi-Skilled Moisturizing Milk Oil Spray : A multi-tasker that detangles, defrizzes, and hydrates.

: A multi-tasker that detangles, defrizzes, and hydrates. 360 Leave-In Definer Refresher: A hybrid leave-in that boosts definition and hold without crunch.

The Eksperience™ Conscious Curls range is available to buy now.