NEW Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure (Peptide Repair)

The BC Bonacure range from Schwarzkopf Professional has been a firm favourite for quite some time, but now has gotten even better with a bit of a revamp / reformulation. The new formula uses skincare technology with a focus on repairing the hair and giving it back much needed moisture. With the theory you should care for your hair just as well as your skin, these products will give your hair the ultimate attention it deserves.

There are a few different BC Bonacure lines including Hyaluronic Moisture Kick, Peptide Rescue, PH 4.5 Color Freeze, Collagen Volume Boost and Keratin Smooth Protect. The one I have in front of me is the Peptide Rescue and it is recognisable with its red lids. This is for damaged and distressed hair and helps to reduce years of damage with nourishment and moisture.

Included in the range is The Micellar Shampoo, it is a thin gel like formula and is most suited to fine to normal hair which is suffering from damage.

The Peptide Repair Conditioner is a cream and can be used on damaged hair of any thickness.

Finish with the Peptide Repair Deep Nourishing Treatment for thick to normal damaged hair to smooth and improve even the driest locks. I am a bit of a mask obsessed girl and this is my favourite of the three.

If your hair needs a bit of an overhaul or you are an existing Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure fan you will be impressed by the invigorated range. Products have an RRP of $27.95 each. For your nearest stockist please call 1800 251 887.

#gifted

If you have tried this range we would love to hear what you think, please leave your feedback in the comments section below.