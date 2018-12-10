Tigi Bed Head Gift Sets

Tigi Bed Head have some very cool looking hair gift box sets for Christmas this year. They have a retro feel to them and use some eye catching neon shades. The two which are on our list are the Twisted Texture pack and the Pick Me Up pack.

Twisted Texture is for those who want body and texture and includes a Small Talk (3 in 1 Thickifier, Energizer and Stylizer) and Hard to Get (Texturizing Paste). These both come in rounded containers which look quirky in any bathroom. If there is someone in your life who likes a bit of texture in their hair, this is the gift for them.

Pick Me Up is one of those gifts most women would be happy to receive, making it perfect for Kris Kringle. We can vouch for these products as the shampoo and conditioner in this set have been tried and tested by B&L. This Recovery duo is for damaged, dry hair from Tigi Bed Head’s Urban Anti+Dotes range. Inside the aqua tubes you will discover an extreme dose of moisture.

Both cute and practical…what’s not to love?

To find your nearest Tigi Bed Head salon visit their website at: https://www.tigi.com/bedhead/au/

#gifted #christmas2018