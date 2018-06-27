Curls are still big this winter, and one of the easiest ways to achieve them is with the EVY Professional E-Curl styler. This comes with dual purpose clamping, and a 25mm round barrel to wrap your hair around giving you the right sized curl. The barrel itself is a little longer than usual, so long-haired girls won’t run out of styler! Your curls will be “not too big, not too small…but just right!”

If you are worried about the clamp leaving kinks, there is no need as it has a beveled edge designed especially to prevent those off looking ends. One of my favourite features is the range of heat settings, there are five in total with 140°C, 160°C, 180°C, 200°C, 220°C. This allows you to be gentle with your hair if it is feeling dry or damaged. Plus, it will turn itself off after an hour of inactivity, so you won’t be panicking all day that you left it on.

This salon quality brand has added a unique twist to the E-Curl. They use their mineral infused technology which means it is infused with 32 minerals. All these goodies will be kind to your hair, and lock in the hydration which you so desperately need in this weather! For someone who is on the clumsy side, I did find this simple enough to use and I do think the shape and design is the key.

This has an RRP of $259.00 but if you are serious about curls, it is well worth the investment.

Find out more – EVY Professional E-Curl

#winter2018 #gifted