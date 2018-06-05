Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner

Now it is Winter it’s time to choose hair products which are full of moisture, and the Antidotes Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner from Bed Head by Tigi is a good way to start. Getting those dry locks under control begins with how you wash them. The shampoo is a 200ml tube while the conditioner comes in at 200ml. They are both easily recognisable in a shade of shiny aqua.

The shampoo will kick off the rescue process and is designed for dry, dull hair. It is safe for coloured hair and will leave it feeling soft and shiny. It is designed for damage level 2, which is mid range, and the delicious scent is described as juicy fruit fizz.

After working up a lather, pair with the conditioner. This is luxurious and packed with moisture. This should be applied to mid lengths and ends, and you can use like a mask by leaving on for up to 5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Just like the shampoo, this beauty has the juicy fruit fizz scent and will leave your hair smelling yummy!

These are just two salon quality products which will give your hair a makeover for winter. To find your nearest stockist visit the TIGI Salon Finder.

#winter #gifted

Have you tried these? We would love to hear what you think, please leave your feedback in the comments section below.

You May Also Like: