Herbal Essences Bio: Renew Shampoo and Conditioner

Are you looking for stocking fillers this Christmas?

The freshly scented Bio Renew shampoo and conditioner range from Herbal Essences is a fun choice. In a selection of delicious flavours, a few of the key varieties are:

  • Cucumber and green tea
  • Passion flower and rice milk
  • White grapefruit and mosa mint (pictured)
  • White strawberry and sweet mint

Each has a shampoo and conditioner for a different purpose. Green is for shine, Purple is for Nourish, Peach is for Volume and Pink is for deep cleaning. 

While they all smell delicious, my absolute favourite is cucumber and green tea. These products are affordable enough that they can be used regularly, and anyone in your family would be happy to receive them.

This is a stocking filler that they will get use out of! The Bio Renew range of shampoos and conditioners from Herbal Essences has an RRP of $11.99 each.

Available from Supermarkets, pharmacies and selected department stores.

