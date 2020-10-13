Aveeno Shampoo and Conditioner

The Aveeno Shampoo and Conditioners don’t just smell good, as they have loads of other features worth noting. To start with, there are no sulphates, dyes, or parabens, so these products are kind to your hair.

We have been testing a few of the varieties including Oat Milk Blend, Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend, and the Fresh Green Blends shampoo and conditioner duos.

On the top of our list is the Oat Milk Blend. It is for daily use for all hair types, and is designed to calm your scalp and hydrate your ends.

The Fresh Green Blends pair is infused with rosemary, peppermint, and cucumber, which is an invigorating combination that revives and thickens stressed hair.

Then, there is the Blackberry Quinoa Protein Blend for coloured hair, that gives strength when it is needed the most. It has quinoa protein and blackberry. You may even notice a reduction in colour fade.

All of these products contain oat as the key ingredient, and this comes from Mississippi River Valley. It gives the products a natural, comforting farm-feel. Aveeno uses simple, yet effective ingredients in their products and this range has an affordable price tag.

Your hair will be left feeling…and smelling fresh!

