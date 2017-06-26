shu uemura Blow Dry Beautifier Thermo BB Serum

Heat styling can really get your hair down and cause long term damage to your locks. One new product range which works to protect, moisturise and smooth the hair is from Shu Uemura Art of Hair. Called Blow Dry Beautifiers, these products are designed to work as a primer so you can get the look you want with less damage and more staying power.

There are two varieties available with the Thermo BB Serum (pictured) for fine to medium hair, and the Thermo BB Cream for thick hair.

The key ingredients include Gingko Biloba which makes the hair smoother, Amino Reactive Silicon for heat protection and SRS Microwax Technology for frizz reduction and styling.

I have been using the serum for my naturally curly hair, and it makes heat styling much easier. With weather which makes hair prone to frizz, this has been a refreshing fix. My hair stays in place for longer and styling time is reduced.

This leave in BB serum is applied to damp hair before blowdrying and styling. This is one product which is worth the investment.

The Shu Uemura Art of Hair BB Thermo Serum and Cream varieties have an RRP of $58 each.

They are exclusively available in all Shu Uemura Art of Hair consultant salons nationwide from June 2017. To locate your nearest salon, phone 1300 651 991 or visit www.shuuemuraartofhair.com.au

