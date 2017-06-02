Hair - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Hairstyles, Hair Trends and Reviews

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL HAIR** / essano Argan Oil Recovery Hair Mask

essano Argan Oil Recovery Hair Mask

by Leave a Comment

There is a new addition to the essano range with their Argan Oil Recovery Hair Mask.

If you are familiar with argan oil, you will know how beautifully moisturising it can be. This natural oil works wonders on dry hair while adding a burst of shine.

Combined with olive oil, avocado oil, aloe vera and plant proteins, this mask is going to revitalise and strengthen damaged hair. There are no sulphates, parabens or harsh chemicals in the mix.


You can use this as often as you want, you can even replace it with your conditioner. Allow to sit on the hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

It comes packaged in a dark brown pot with blue accents. The product is 200ml and has an RRP of $15.99

essano do not test on animals.

Available from Woolworths and Priceline stores nationwide.

#gifted

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Read previous post:
Mother’s Day: REF Ultimate Repair

REF (Reference of Sweden) Haircare have had a bit of a makeover recently. This means fresh packaging and formulas with...

Close