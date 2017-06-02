essano Argan Oil Recovery Hair Mask

There is a new addition to the essano range with their Argan Oil Recovery Hair Mask.

If you are familiar with argan oil, you will know how beautifully moisturising it can be. This natural oil works wonders on dry hair while adding a burst of shine.

Combined with olive oil, avocado oil, aloe vera and plant proteins, this mask is going to revitalise and strengthen damaged hair. There are no sulphates, parabens or harsh chemicals in the mix.

You can use this as often as you want, you can even replace it with your conditioner. Allow to sit on the hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

It comes packaged in a dark brown pot with blue accents. The product is 200ml and has an RRP of $15.99

essano do not test on animals.

Available from Woolworths and Priceline stores nationwide.

