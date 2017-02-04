Month of Love: bhave Super Nova

It’s day 4 of the month of love, and today the focus is on a hair brand I am in love with. It is bhave, a brand which has changed the way I view haircare with products that work on my often unruly hair.

The Super Nova Leave-In Elixir is the newest addition to the bhave collection, and when you spray it on your hair will be transformed. Ingredients to make note of are apple, fennel, aloe vera, citrus lemon fruit, sunflower seed oil, grape seed, rosemary leaf, calendula and chamomile.

The product works as a detangler while adding moisture and leaving you with a shiny finish. There is some protection offered against UV rays and over time you may even notice your hair is thicker and stronger.

It is gentle on your scalp, and damaged hair will soak this up! It doesn’t leave your hair feeling greasy or oily – just don’t go crazy with it as a little goes a long way. Apply to towel dried hair and gently comb through.

This comes in a super shiny silver container (so shiny I am having trouble photographing it for Instagram – I need camera lessons), with 120ml inside.

Why do we love it? Because it is an all round, hardworking product that will make your hair happy!

RRP $42.95 / www.bhavehair.com

