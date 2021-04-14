How to Get Longer Hair

If your hair just won’t grow any longer, you may be wondering what you’re doing wrong. While there are plenty of products on the market that claim to make your hair grow faster, you should always remember, “if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is.”

Despite this, there are a few tricks of the trade that you can try at home. They won’t cost you triple digits, but you will need to be patient.

How can I keep my hair healthy?

Sometimes helping your hair grow longer is more about taking better care of what you have in order to encourage more and healthier hair growth. Here are some of the ways you can pamper your tresses.

Trims: Yes, cutting your hair can make it grow faster. By removing split ends, you can prevent breakage, which makes your hair look shorter.

Yes, cutting your hair can make it grow faster. By removing split ends, you can prevent breakage, which makes your hair look shorter. Heat styling: Do not subject your hair to blow drying and flat ironing if you don’t have to. Let your locks air dry when possible.

Do not subject your hair to blow drying and flat ironing if you don’t have to. Let your locks air dry when possible. Skip the shampoo: Unless you have a very oily scalp, you don’t have to wash your hair every day. Try to stretch the time between washes as much as you can.

Unless you have a very oily scalp, you don’t have to wash your hair every day. Try to stretch the time between washes as much as you can. Ponytails: Keep them loose; tight ponytails pull out hair and strain the scalp.

Keep them loose; tight ponytails pull out hair and strain the scalp. Wide-tooth comb: These prevent as many hairs from being pulled out during brushing.

These prevent as many hairs from being pulled out during brushing. Go Natural: Hair extensions and permanent colour can damage your hair, leading to breakage.

Hair extensions and permanent colour can damage your hair, leading to breakage. Try a keratin treatment: This can strengthen the hair strands, and reduce the need for heat styling.

What are the best natural remedies for long hair?

If you want to try a topical solution to boost your hair follicles, there are plenty of ways to do that using inexpensive items or those that you might already have in your kitchen!

Hot oil: It makes a great scalp massage, which can stimulate hair growth.

It makes a great scalp massage, which can stimulate hair growth. Egg whites: The proteins in eggs provide nutrients when applied to hair.

The proteins in eggs provide nutrients when applied to hair. Deep condition: Once a week, leave a deep conditioner on for 30 minutes for better absorption.

Once a week, leave a deep conditioner on for 30 minutes for better absorption. Coconut oil: A little oil applied to the ends when showering can help prevent split ends.

What can you eat for longer hair?

Of course, a healthy lifestyle overall can reflect on the speed at which your hair grows. The basic rules for good health apply in this case as well. Your skin will benefit too:

Water: Aim for 2 litres per day, this includes coffee and tea.

Aim for 2 litres per day, this includes coffee and tea. Protein: A diet that includes lean meats can boost your hair follicles.

A diet that includes lean meats can boost your hair follicles. Vitamins: Check with your doctor as you may need to take a daily supplement that is high in B vitamins.

Check with your doctor as you may need to take a daily supplement that is high in B vitamins. Avoid stress: High levels of stress are a known cause of hair fallout.

High levels of stress are a known cause of hair fallout. Exercise: Better blood flow can stimulate hair growth.

When it comes to hair growth, the process is not a quick one. But by following some of these guidelines, you should be all the closer to the length you love.

Got a tried and tested tip for longer hair? Or, have you tried a product that actually works? Let us know in the comments section below.