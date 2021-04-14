Blunt Cuts: The Hair Trend of 2021

2021 is the year of the blunt cut. Say goodbye to layers because this look is all about straight lines. Before we share a few blunt cut inspiration pics, let’s get a few things straight (pun intended).
The blunt cut may be the same all the way around, but this doesn’t mean it’s only for straight-haired girls. Loose waves, big curls, or natural ringlets can all work with this cut. And, it’s your hair…you can even have a fringe if you want to.
The length and colour are also negotiable. From just under your chin, to a long bob (lob), to below the shoulder, the blunt cut is where it’s at:
Do you have a blunt cut, or do you prefer layers? Let us know in the comments section below.
