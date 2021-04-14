Featured Hair HAIR HAIRSTYLES

Blunt Cuts: The Hair Trend of 2021

April 11, 2021
2021 is the year of the blunt cut. Say goodbye to layers because this look is all about straight lines. Before we share a few blunt cut inspiration pics, let’s get a few things straight (pun intended).

The blunt cut may be the same all the way around, but this doesn’t mean it’s only for straight-haired girls. Loose waves, big curls, or natural ringlets can all work with this cut. And, it’s your hair…you can even have a fringe if you want to.

The length and colour are also negotiable. From just under your chin, to a long bob (lob), to below the shoulder, the blunt cut is where it’s at:

Do you have a blunt cut, or do you prefer layers? Let us know in the comments section below.

