VS Sassoon Father’s Day Gift Ideas

If you are stuck for ideas for Father’s Day, VS Sassoon have some suggestions which will be well received this year. There is something for Dad regardless of his hair style, and these will be used on a regular basis. Say thank you to the important male in your life, with one of these quality hair grooming essentials:

The Man Kit

The Man Kit has it all and comes with:

1 x Rechargeable Rotary Shaver

1 x Beard & Stubble Trimmer

1 x Detail Trimmer

The shaver is the star and comes with 3 flexible rotary blades for a comfortable shave. There is a pop up trimmer and this shaver can be used with the cord or cordless, the choice is his! The beard and stubble trimmer is for those dads who like a little bit of stubble or a moustache and will keep them neat and tidy in between salon visits. Last but not least is the detail trimmer, and this will get the neckline, sideburns and those potentially unruly eyebrows. This kit has everything he needs to keep his face looking fresh, and it even comes with a travel storage bag. The RRP is just $59.95 and there is a 2 year warranty. Dad = sorted!

X6 Pro Hair Clipper

Next in line is the X6 Pro Hair Clipper which is a powerful tool which can be used on wet or dry hair. It has a heavy duty motor, steel blades and a glide control guide comb making it efficient enough to cut the hair the first time.

It is rechargeable and comes with 8 different comb guides to get the length he is after. In addition there is a travel bag, blade guard, comb, scissors, cleaning brush and oil. Once the cut is mastered, you will be saving money on visiting the hairdresser and this one comes with a 5 year warranty. RRP $99.95

Beard Shaper Grooming Kit

Last but not least is for the dad who likes to keep his beard in tip top condition, and this one is called the Beard Shaper Grooming Kit. Once again it is rechargable and comes with all the accessories he needs to create a variety of different styles. With two blades this is perfect for beards, stubble, moustaches, goatees and trimming. The included beard shaping guide will create a neat finish, which is symmetrical on both sides.

For facial hair that is big or small, this is the kit for the bearded male. Additional accessories include a storage pouch, brush and oil. This set has an RRP of $29.95 and has a 2 year warranty.

These are all great options for Father’s Day, and are all affordable gift ideas.

For stockist details visit – http://www.vssassoon.com.au/vsformen/stockists/default.aspx

