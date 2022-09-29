USER REVIEWS: INNOluxe V3 Elixir

Smiths Collective Brands have brought the latest INNOluxe must-have to Australia.

It’s called the V3 Elixir, and it’s designed to repair and protect the hair. If you’re familiar with the brand, you may have tried the V2 Elixir, and this is an upgraded formulation.

INNOluxe is a brand that’s celebrated by professionals and the V3 Elixir is no exception. So, what is it?

It’s a leave-in treatment that can be used in the salon and at home. It’s highly concentrated and gives your hair a protein boost. This is ideal for dry, damaged hair as it can repair every strand of hair from the inside out.

The secret is Advanced AminoBond Technology, which uses amino acids to renew and condition your locks. It’s a bond builder and is ideal for those who like to colour their hair or use hot styling tools.

With regular use, it can help to fight breakage and reduce the frizzies.

You can use the V3 Elixir in two ways. You can apply when your hair is wet, before your regular styling products. And, you can apply a few pumps every night before bed and it’ll work it’s magic while you sleep.

If healthier, stronger hair is on your mind, give the INNOluxe V3 Elixir a try.

It’s vegan and cruelty-free and a little goes a long way.

INNOluxe V3 ELIXIR $69.00 (100ml).

For stockists, please visit www.smithscollectivebrands.com.au or call 03 9583 1575

Thanks to Smiths Collective Brands, a selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing this product. You can read their reviews of the INNOluxe V3 Elixir below, or add your own comment.