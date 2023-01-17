USER REVIEWS: INNOluxe Platinum

The INNOluxe range has been a big hit with our members, ever since our V3 Elixir trial. The range is available in Australia through Smiths Collective Brands.

INNOluxe has recently introduced a new series of products called PLATINUM. These are designed specifically for people with blonde, white, or grey hair.

There’s a shampoo and conditioner that work together to refresh your blonde. These products come in violet, making them ideal for those wanting a cool, clean shade.

Over time, any yellow pigments will fade away and you’ll be left with salon-worthy hair. The shampoo will revive your colour, while the conditioner will nourish your hair making it easier to manage.

Then, there’s the treatment mask. It’s a deep blue tone and contains Argan Oil and other hair-loving ingredients.

It’ll hydrate hair that is damaged and restore its lustre. It’ll combat yellow and orange pigments when you use it semi-regularly.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing the INNOluxe PLATINUM range thanks to Smiths Collective Brands.

Want to know what they think? You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own review.

Before you go, head to Smiths Collective Brands for more information.