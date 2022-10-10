USER REVIEWS: Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

A selection of our Beauty and Lace members are testing the Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner.

Before we hear what they think, we have Dove expert, Kirti Sharma with us to share tips for healthy, summer-ready hair.

Expert shares five top hair care tips for healthy, summer-ready hair

As the weather gets warmer, it’s important to have a good hair care routine in place, however, knowing what to do and what not to do can be tricky. Our hair goes through a lot of hardship throughout the year, and that’s why it is important to take care of how strands to avoid split-end, dry or dull texture hair.

For those who are looking to transform their dry strands into silky and soft ones, Dove Expert, Kirti Sharma has shared her top five tips on how you can avoid and repair damaged hair, just in time for the warm weather ahead.

1. Beware of heat

Style your hair naturally! We all love a blowout look, whether that would be bouncy curls or a sleek clean look. But using heat appliances to achieve these looks daily can lead to dryness and breakage as it changes the structure of the proteins in our hair.

When possible, let your hair air dry after washing it and try styling your hair without heat. This can be by using a styling serum or cream. On the days you need to apply heat to get the look you want, make sure you turn down the heating setting and apply a heat protector to prevent hair damage.

2. Establish a wash routine

Finding a routine that works for your hair will be a trial-and-error process. If you suffer from damaged and dry hair, make sure to select a shampoo and a conditioner that is formulated to help reduce the damage and protect your hair.

The Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner is the perfect addition to your shower rack as it is created with smart target damage repair technology that precisely repairs recurring daily damage, prevents breakage, and provides deep nourishment.

3. What you eat matters

What you eat and drink is vital to the health of your hair, so incorporating foods that are high in vitamins B, A, and C is recommended. This effectively means having a healthy diet that includes a variety of raw fruits and vegetables.

On warmer days, we also need to make sure we keep ourselves hydrated as dehydration can lead to dryness. If you struggle to drink 2 litres of water throughout the day, you can increase your hydration levels by adding foods rich in water to your diet such as cucumbers, oranges, strawberries, and grapefruits.

4. Choose the right comb

Be careful when combing, especially with wet hair. Try not to brush it through when it’s wet, instead use detangle products. It’s all in the comb, try using a wide-toothed comb to avoid breakage and damage to your hair. Always start from the ends, and work your way up while holding the section that you are working on.

5. Commit to regular trims

To keep your hair healthy and prevent the ends from splitting, you should visit your hairdresser regularly. Split ends happen when the ends of your hair become dry and brittle and your hairdresser can simply ‘dust’ the ends, which will help to strengthen the hair,

resulting in a healthy-looking hair.

