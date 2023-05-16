USER REVIEWS: A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask

If your hair is dry and damaged, it may be time to refresh your haircare routine. For a naturally beautiful hydration boost, try the A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask.

This rich hair mask is packed with nourishing, vegan ingredients including Australian Avocado Oil, Australian Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Provitamin B5, and Squalane.

It’s all about strengthening and protecting each strand, while giving your scalp the chance to recover from chemical damage.

Your hair will be left feeling soft and looking shiny. And, there’s a natural scent that’ll keep your hair smelling fresh.

When do you use it? You can apply this mask once a week after shampooing your hair. You can also apply it to dry hair, and leave it on for a few hours before rinsing to give you an intensive hair treatment.

A’kin is an Australian-made and owned brand that never tests on animals. Plus, the products are free from nasty ingredients such as sulfates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colours.

The RRP for this product is $21.95 for 200ml and you can shop it here.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.