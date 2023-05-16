MASKS PRODUCTS

May 14, 2023
If your hair is dry and damaged, it may be time to refresh your haircare routine. For a naturally beautiful hydration boost, try the A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask.

This rich hair mask is packed with nourishing, vegan ingredients including Australian Avocado Oil, Australian Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Provitamin B5, and Squalane.

It’s all about strengthening and protecting each strand, while giving your scalp the chance to recover from chemical damage.

Your hair will be left feeling soft and looking shiny. And, there’s a natural scent that’ll keep your hair smelling fresh.

When do you use it? You can apply this mask once a week after shampooing your hair. You can also apply it to dry hair, and leave it on for a few hours before rinsing to give you an intensive hair treatment.

A’kin is an Australian-made and owned brand that never tests on animals. Plus, the products are free from nasty ingredients such as sulfates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and artificial colours.

The RRP for this product is $21.95 for 200ml and you can shop it here.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

5 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioning Mask

  1. After using A’kin Miracle Shine Conditioner my hair is looking alot better. I suffer from dry damaged hair that’s always unruly after washing and using this conditioner has tamed it. Will definitely use again!.
    Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and A’kin for the chance to trial and review

  2. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and A’kin for my trial sample.

    I was given the 55g packet to trial and was pretty impressed with the results.
    My hair reaches roughly the bottom of my shoulder blades and found that half the packet was enough to do my hair, so I got two conditionings out of it.
    I shampooed my hair, squeezed out the water and combed the mask through my hair using my fingers. I got out of the shower and left the mask in my hair for 10 minutes, then rinsed out. I found the scent pleasant, a little strong , but once it was rinsed out the scent was more faint and unnoticeable the next day. Stand out scents were the geranium and patchouli. I found my hair was soft and had a nice shine to it for the next 3 days. This is definitely better than using a normal conditioner and a nice treat for my hair.

  3. Hair masks can do everything from fighting frizz, protecting damaged hair, adding moisture and shine. Determining your problem and looking at your biggest concern is the first step, then comes finding the right product for your hair which can be even harder. I love when a new product becomes available to try especially by an Australian company.

    I was extremely excited to try Akin Miracle Shine Conditioning Hair Mask 55g on my bleached blonde hair which is a priority for me as the last thing I want is it break and look dull. It contains Australian Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E and Provitamin B5. Ingredients are botanically sourced and +Certified Organic with essential oils.

    The hair mask is super creamy, rich, and easy to spread throughout the hair (a little bit of goes a long way) I always use a comb when using masks and conditioner, so the product spreads evenly through your hair. The recommended time for the mask to be left in 5-10 minutes or for those that are short on time or patience it is great for an overnight treatment which I do often with hair masks.

    The smell is absolutely divine without being overpowering and I loved the feel of my hair when I rinsed it out and styled, I could not stop touching my hair after the treatment because it was so soft and smooth, it felt like silk.

    Damaged hair results take time so you will not notice anything extreme after one use, but I feel using the mask in lieu of your standard conditioner at least once per week you will see a noticeable difference.

    Akin Miracle Shine Conditioning Hair Mask is a product I highly recommend to people with dry or damaged hair.

    Thank you, Beauty and Lace and A’kin for the opportunity to test and review.

  4. Actually, I must confess that I didn’t actually like the A’kin miracle shine conditioning mask. To begin with the smell was so strong and I could still smell it two days later. My hair felt nice and soft after using the mask, but it was too light and went very frizzy with lots of fly-always that I couldn’t get rid of even with my Dyson air styler which usually works to get rid of my minimal frizz. I feel bad, giving a negative review, but it’s better to be honest. I have thick, reasonably long (down to my shoulder blades), colour treated hair, so I’m not sure if that had anything to do with it. I got two treatments out of the sachet and had the same results both times a week apart.

  5. I was lucky to be given the sample of Akin hair mask and I was super excited to try it out.

    First of all the fragrance is divine and feels like I am in a spa whenever I use this hair mask. The consistency of the product is perfect not too thick or watery and spread evenly on my wet hair.

    I have long hair and with a newborn my hair was in a real need of pampering and moisturising. The mask came in just in time and my feels very hydrated, soft and supple after using this product.

    Overall, its a great product and I am definitely going to buy this again.

