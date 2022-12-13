Revlon Professional Nutri Color Filters in Mauve Blonde

Want to mix up your look without damaging your hair? Try the Nutri Color Filters range from Revlon Professional.

If you have blonde or white hair, the Mauve Blonde is a metallic shade that will renew your hair and leave it with a hint of color.

You can apply this 3-in-1 cream like any other treatment. This means, it’s applied to washed, towel-dried hair and left between three and fifteen minutes before rinsing.

Unlike traditional colours, this product leaves your hair feeling soft and shiny. It’s a treatment first and a pigment second, and will gradually fade over time. It’s ideal for perking up blonde locks that need refreshing in between salon visits.

The condition of your hair, shade and the amount of time you leave this product in has an impact on the final hue.

It comes in two sizes, and you can choose between a 100ml tube and a 240ml container. There is a range of other colours in the collection, with options for blondes, brunettes, and redheads.

For your nearest stockist please phone: 1800 738 776. RRP $26.95.

