Gift Idea: Mr. Smith Holiday Gift Sets

Give the gift of healthier hair this Christmas with a gift set from Mr. Smith. This is an Australian-made brand that uses botanicals and essential oils to replenish and rejuvenate hair.

The range has been designed to be lightweight and everything about Mr. Smith is classy. From the luxurious ingredients to the sleek packaging, this will become a new favourite.

There is a selection of limited-edition gift boxes available right now, and there are two at the top of our list.

First, there’s the Replenish Gift Set. It comes with a 275mL Hydrating Shampoo, 275mL Hydrating Conditioner, and 100mL Leave In.

This pack is for those with dry hair that needs a pick-me-up. It’s nourishing and can help to reduce breakage. The RRP is $82, and it’s valued at $153.

Or, there’s the Nourish Gift Set. Inside you’ll find a 275mL Luxury Shampoo, 200mL Luxury Masque, and 100mL Leave In.

This is a rich collection for damaged locks. It’s the perfect summer companion for smooth, hydrated hair. RRP $120 with a value of $173.

Both sets are beautifully packaged and will suit all hair types — ideal for that hard to buy for person.

Shop the range: Mr. Smith

Products featured in our Christmas Gift Guide have been sent to Beauty and Lace for review consideration. All opinions are our own.