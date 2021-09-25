Get the Look: Anna Konkle (Emmy Awards)

Did you love Anna Konkle’s red carpet style at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards?

Moroccanoil Celebrity Hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, created the sleek, glamorous hairstyle. When asked about the look, he said,

“Tonight’s hairstyle was inspired by Anna’s dress. We created this look to complement the 30’s/40’s era design of her look, giving vintage glamour that still feels modern and red carpet ready.”

Image credit: Bryce Scarlett

Want to recreate this look at home?

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

On damp hair, use a dime-size amount of Moroccanoil Treatment or Moroccanoil Treatment Light to provide the perfect foundation for styling.

Next, apply Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse at the roots of the hair and Moroccanoil Mending Infusion to ends to ensure a voluminous and smooth blow out.

Spray Moroccanoil Perfect Defense evenly throughout the hair to protect the cuticle against heat damage prior to styling with hot tools

Then, blow out the hair into a straight center part using a Hair Dryer and Moroccanoil 25 MM Boar Bristle Round Brush.

Following the blowout, straighten the hair using a Flat Iron to ensure the sleekest finish.

Once hair is completely straightened, saturate the two inches of hair framing the face with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong, and utilize your fingers and the Moroccanoil Styling Comb to form delicate finger waves around the face.

For thicker or more textured hair types, you can utilize Moroccanoil Styling Gel to create a stronger hold

Once the face-framing finger waves have been completed, leave the remaining hair straight and finish the look by spraying additional Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong all over to secure the style in place for an all-night hold.