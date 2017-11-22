Christmas is always a good time to update your hair straightener, and VS Sassoon has just the tool to get your locks party perfect. It’s called the Keratin Protect Straightener and it is ceramic, with an infusion of keratin.

Keratin works to smooth the hair and give it a free frizz finish, while the ceramic plates are gentler than some of the alternatives. This hair straightener is slightly curved, which will allow you to not only straighten but create on-trend curls and waves. The heat can be customised depending on your hair type and will reach a temperature of up to 235º.

This has an auto shut off feature, which is handy for those times when you leave the house and worry all day that you have left it turned on. This tool is lightweight and easy to use.

It comes in a deep purple design with a little bit of sparkle, and we all need more sparkle in our mornings. This straightens quickly and once you get the hang of curling, you will realise you only need one tool to do it all.

The VS Sassoon Keratin Protect Straightener has an RRP of $49.95. Included is a 2-year warranty. This is an inexpensive gift which will get plenty of use!

Available from Harvey Norman, Priceline, Target, David Jones, Myer, The Good Guys and Bing Lee.

