USER REVIEWS: VATEA Skin and Hair Care

Looking after our hair and skin is one of those things that has to be done, it doesn’t matter how much life gets on top of us and how busy we get. We may not always spend as much time caring for our hair and skin as we should but washing it is a daily task.

VATEA has recently launched in Australia and it will evoke the scents of the South Pacific and help rejuvenate the soul as it replenishes the moisture in your hair and skin.

It is concerning to learn that almost as many as 1 in 3 children suffer some form of skin condition and ingredients in many of the most popular and affordable skin and hair ranges have been known to cause dry skin. This is one of the reasons it is important to look at the products that we use on our skin, and the skin of our children.

VATEA is a range formulated from natural ingredients that is free from parabens and sulphates. Ingredients that are certified organic are preferred and all of these elements help produce a product that is far gentler on the skin, and on the environment.

Australian owned and made VATEA is plant based, cruelty free, vegan friendly and non toxic.

Coconut oil has been in the forefront of discussion in recent years and the benefits are endless, this is a versatile product that can be used to replace other oils in so many aspects of personal care. Not only is it great to use in the diet but it has fantastic moisturising properties as well.

Kind Shampoo – 500ml

RRP: $27



Gentle enough for all hair types. Includes coconut and quinoa plant extracts to soften and brighten hair. Dry flaky scalps will be helped by the added tea tree oil.

Nourishing Conditioner – 500ml

RRP: $27

This conditioner is formulated for everyday use to nourish, smooth and brighten all hair types using coconut, moringa and tamanu plant extracts. Quinoa has been added to protect hair colour and natural texture.

Pure Body Oil – 250ml

RRP: $22

Vatea’s Pure Body Oil uses oil sourced from across the South Pacific, an area renowned for volcanic fertile soils and purity. The oils is rich in moisture and still less greasy than other traditional body oils. Formulated for all skin types.

Vatea is now Certified Toxic Free by Safe Cosmetics Australia

To purchase, visit VATEA.

10 of our members will be trialling these products in the VATEA range and their thoughts can be found in the comments section below.

