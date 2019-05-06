USER REVIEWS: Khairpep Transform Masque

A selection of our members have been trialling the K18 Peptide Transform Masque from Khairpep, and although this is the first time we have featured the brand – it won’t be the last!
This is a set of 3 individual masques, but if you have short hair you may get two applications from each. Each masque comes in a handy 5ml tube and is a great starting point for those with dry, damaged, or fragile hair.
As someone who has naturally dark, curly hair and regularly does the opposite – straightens and lightens, my hair was the perfect candidate for the Khairpep range. I personally used these products and after the three usages I noticed a significant improvement.
My hair was easier to style and it felt more nourished and less…frazzled! I am used to smothering my hair in conditioner and I did have to do a double take when I read you skip this step, however, you really don’t miss it. Simply shampoo as per usual and apply to towel dried hair, and comb through. Leave for 4 minutes before styling. Easy!
Note from the brand: Khairpep™ is a progressive treatment, so to gain maximum benefit, use the masque at your next 3 to 4 shampoos for best results. Then use periodically to maintain hair quality.
Would I use it again? Absolutely! It has an RRP of $35 and you can purchase online from https://khairpep.com.au. I am really interested to try some of the other products in the range!
10 our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing this product. You can find out what they thought below, or leave your own review.
Comments
meedee says
I have very long fine hair that I either colour at home or have my hairdresser daughter colour for me at the salon on occasion.
I love using hair masques and was really interested to try the K18 Peptide Masque from khairpep.
3 x 5ml tubes in a box offered the promise of healthy looking hair.
I shampooed my hair as per normal but remembered not to use any conditioner on my hair. I suspect that is because many conditioners coat the hair and if you have that coating on your hair then the masque wont be able to get to the hair to do its magic. I applied the product to towel dried hair but on this first application I actually applied way too much. My hair smelt lovely but was a drab mess and I had to rewash it the next day. On this occasion I was careful to use a much smaller amount. I actually found that I could get about 4 uses per tube and I feel this is because my hair is so fine. I was worried about tangles but the masque seemed to help any tangles to fall apart. When my hair dried the lovely scent was still there and my hair felt lovely and soft and had a wonderful healthy looking shine to it. I noticed with each wash that the normal dramatic fall out that I usually had was not occurring.
My hair does feel much more healthy and has a gloss as if I have had a professional salon treatment.
If your hair needs a bit of a boost then this is a product worth investing in.
Karen says
I have crazy curly hair that takes a lot of taming. After shampooing my hair I used the K18 mask. I always leave my hair to dry naturally and when it did the curls looked great my hair condition got better with each use, I only had to use a small amount to get fantastic results.
I really loved trialing this product it’s now part of my hair care routine.