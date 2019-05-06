USER REVIEWS: Khairpep Transform Masque

A selection of our members have been trialling the K18 Peptide Transform Masque from Khairpep, and although this is the first time we have featured the brand – it won’t be the last!

This is a set of 3 individual masques, but if you have short hair you may get two applications from each. Each masque comes in a handy 5ml tube and is a great starting point for those with dry, damaged, or fragile hair.

As someone who has naturally dark, curly hair and regularly does the opposite – straightens and lightens, my hair was the perfect candidate for the Khairpep range. I personally used these products and after the three usages I noticed a significant improvement.

My hair was easier to style and it felt more nourished and less…frazzled! I am used to smothering my hair in conditioner and I did have to do a double take when I read you skip this step, however, you really don’t miss it. Simply shampoo as per usual and apply to towel dried hair, and comb through. Leave for 4 minutes before styling. Easy!

Note from the brand: Khairpep™ is a progressive treatment, so to gain maximum benefit, use the masque at your next 3 to 4 shampoos for best results. Then use periodically to maintain hair quality.

Would I use it again? Absolutely! It has an RRP of $35 and you can purchase online from https://khairpep.com.au. I am really interested to try some of the other products in the range!

10 our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing this product. You can find out what they thought below, or leave your own review.