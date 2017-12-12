Hair - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Hairstyles, Hair Trends and Reviews

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL HAIR** / Pure Elements Christmas Gift Boxes

Pure Elements Christmas Gift Boxes

by Leave a Comment

For a natural haircare brand, look at Pure Elements this Christmas. They have a series of gift sets available in Harmonising, Volumising, Moisturising, and Nourishing varieties.

Each set contains a shampoo, and two other complementary products from the brand.


The beauty of Pure Elements is it doesn’t sacrifice science for nature, or vice versa, as the products are designed with both in mind. 100% pure essential oils are combined with other plant and flower extracts to give you naturally beautiful hair.

There is no animal testing and Pure Elements don’t use parabens or artificial colours. These boxes are well packaged in brown cardboard.

While all the gift sets are lovely, we recommend the one containing:

  • Patchouli Softening Shampoo
  • Linseed Calming Potion
  • Lavender Softening Mask

For more information on the range, including stockist information please visit: Pure Elements

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

December 2017
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Read previous post:
Review: VATEA Skin and Hair

10 of our lucky readers have been trialing the VATEA Kind Shampoo and Nurturing Conditioner and you can read their...

Close