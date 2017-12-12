Pure Elements Christmas Gift Boxes

For a natural haircare brand, look at Pure Elements this Christmas. They have a series of gift sets available in Harmonising, Volumising, Moisturising, and Nourishing varieties.

Each set contains a shampoo, and two other complementary products from the brand.

The beauty of Pure Elements is it doesn’t sacrifice science for nature, or vice versa, as the products are designed with both in mind. 100% pure essential oils are combined with other plant and flower extracts to give you naturally beautiful hair.

There is no animal testing and Pure Elements don’t use parabens or artificial colours. These boxes are well packaged in brown cardboard.

While all the gift sets are lovely, we recommend the one containing:

Patchouli Softening Shampoo

Linseed Calming Potion

Lavender Softening Mask

For more information on the range, including stockist information please visit: Pure Elements

