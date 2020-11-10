OGX Styling Products

Does your hair styling need a revamp? If the answer is yes, there are a few new styling products from OGX that are worth checking out!

There is a solution for every hair dilemma, and in the following article we take you through some of our faves:

Let’s start with the Tame and Shine Cream. Applied to damp hair, this is perfect for curly-haired girls or those battling the frizz. It is a creamy formula that moisturises dry tresses for a softer, shinier finish.

The key ingredient is organ oil which smooths and hydrates. There is no hold, and no stiffness.

Next on our list is the Air Dry Cream. The end results are similar to the Tame and Shine Cream, but this is more for those who like to heat style their hair.

Give your locks a boost before drying, and experience the benefits of coconut oil, essence of tiare, and vanilla bean extract. It smells really good too!

Need a little hold without cementing your hair in place? The solution is the OGX Flexible Hold Hairspray. The hold is 2 out of 5, so you will only just notice it is there. Get rid of the frizz and smooth flyaways when styling is complete, with this convenient spray.

Ingredients? This is in the same range as the Air Dry Cream and has coconut oil, essence of tiare, and vanilla bean extract.

Last but not least is the Dry Shampoo. Let’s be honest, we ALL have those days when the thought of washing and drying is too much to handle. Refresh your style with this easy spray that will never weigh you down.

Plus, it has argan oil so you will get a pop of shine and moisture as you cheat wash your hair.

Affordable yet effective! Learn more at https://aus.ogxbeauty.com

#gifted

Tried any of these products? We would love to know your thoughts! You can leave your own review in the comments section below.