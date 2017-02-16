Hair - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Month of Love: Silver Bullet Hybrid Iconic and Ceramic Straightening Brush

It is now Day 16 of the month of love, and today we have a feature on a hair straightening brush by Silver Bullet. This is called the “Hybrid Ionic and Cermanic Straightening Brush” and is for those who want to brush their hair while giving it a smooth finish.

This has settings between 160° and 210° C and is suitable for all hair types (note: not to be used on hair extensions or synthetic wigs). This is a two in one tool which brushes and straightens your hair at the same time. The look you can achieve with this is more of a freshly blowdried straight style, with volume and a smooth finish – rather than the poker straight look you would get from a hair straightener.


Hair should be dry and detangled before use, besides that it is fairly straightforward to use. This has ceramic plates and an iconic generator, both help remove frizz and get your hair nice and smooth. Brush through and with very little effort you are done. The picture doesn’t show you, but it does in fact have a 360° swivel cord and LED light.

If your hair is on the extreme side of curly, you probably won’t want to throw the straightener out just yet – but if you are after a look packed with volume, smoothness and bounce this is a tool which will get you there.

This has an RRP of $99.95 and you can get it from i-glamour, with free postage over $75 if you are in Australia.  This product comes with dual voltage in case you want to take it travelling.

#gifted

