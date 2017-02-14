Month of Love: John Frieda Sheer Blonde Brilliantly Brighter

Today is day 14 of our month of love features, and that also means it is Valentine’s Day! So, here is a big Happy Valentine’s Day to you. The product feature for today is for blondies, whether you are natural or otherwise (personally, I fall into the “otherwise” category).

It is the Sheer Blonde range from John Frieda, in Brilliantly Brighter. There are three products I want to chat about with you today, with the shampoo, conditioner (pictured) and the blonde perfecting treatment.

The shampoo (250ml) and conditioner (245ml) are “ultra illuminating” and actually help to brighten up your blonde with a little pearlescence. The shampoo gives a good wash and the conditioner moisturises dry hair while boosting your colour. The conditioner left my hair smelling like I’d just walked out of a salon – in a good way!

The treatment can be used instead of the conditioner and it will add a pearly overlay to your hair and will change your shade slightly. The results can last up to 3 weeks and it doesn’t contain any bleach, ammonia or peroxide. Don’t use it on platinum hair.

It has been a while since I’ve used the John Frieda range (back in the days before straighteners when I used to battle with my curls) and I definitely have a soft spot for this conditioner in particular.

You can find the John Frieda range at Priceline, Woolworths, Coles, Target, Chemist Warehouse and selected Pharmacies.

You May Also Like: