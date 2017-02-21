Month of Love: Deep Muk – Ultra Soft Leave-In Conditioner

Day 21 of our month of love features, and today I want to share with you a product I stumbled on recently. I had hair extensions for my wedding and quickly learnt that most of my favourite products would reduce the lifespan of the hair and my hairdresser recommended the Muk – Deep Muk range. This is the pink themed range.

One product I have continued to use even after the extensions came out is the Deep Muk Ultra Soft Leave-In Conditioner. It works as a detangler and occasionally I will even use it on my daughter’s curly hair so that she can brush it herself. This works wonders on all hair types, even damaged or chemically treated hair will feel softer and more manageable after use.

While this is a leave in conditioner, it should not replace your conditioner but work to add additional moisture and nutrients back to your hair. It has a slight, pleasant fragrance to it with gardenia and you can use this every day (or every time you wash your hair). Soft, shiny finish – what’s not to love!

This has an RRP of $24.95 for 250ml

Available from selected professional salons nationally.

You May Also Like: