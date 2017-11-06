Keune Christmas Gift Pack in Care Vital Nutrition

It is no secret that Beauty and Lace have a massive hair crush on Keune, and it just would not seem right not to include them in our Christmas Gift Guide this year.

Luckily for us, the brand has released a series of limited edition gift sets. While there are six options to choose from, but our top pick is the CARE Vital Nutrition Gift Pack. Inside a reusable cosmetics bag you will find three full sized products:

Vital Nutrition Shampoo

Vital Nutrition Conditioner

Vital Nutrition Mask

This trio is ideal for dry, damaged hair and they all complement each other well. The mask is a stand out with its rich, creamy texture and it will revitalise locks which have been subjected to colouring and heated appliances.

Keune is a professional quality hair care brand, and this gift set will give them a taste of that salon experience every time they wash their hair.

NEW Keune Christmas Gift Set – CARE Vital Nutrition, RRP $59.00 AUD

Find out more at: www.keune.com.au

