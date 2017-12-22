John Frieda’s Frizz Ease

As a naturally curly (frizzy) haired girl, John Frieda’s frizz fighting “Frizz Ease” products have been in my cupboard for many years. There are a range of products but if you want smoother locks, I am here to share some of my current picks.

Start with the Forever Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner (RRP $15.99 each) to give your hair the preparation it needs, and each time you use it your hair will become more manageable.

The 3 Day Straight Semi-Permanent Styling Spray (RRP $16.99) is my new favourite, it contains keratin which works wonders for smoothing frizzy hair. This is applied to wet hair, and once you blow dry and heat style, the look is set. This lasts a few days in my hair, it makes straightening easier and I am predicting with regular use it will boost the condition of my thick, dry strands.

Or, if you prefer not to use heated tools (although you still can if you like) there is the Forever Smooth Leave-in Primer (RRP $16.99). It contains coconut oil and works well for those days when you want your curls to be on display. Without the frizz. This offers protection against the elements and will gradually build up the condition of your hair.

Finish with the Secret Weapon Finishing Creme (RRP $16.99), which is applied to dry hair. You can use this as often as you like to reinvigorate your style and smooth down any stray hairs. It contains avocado oil and is nicely scented. Plus, you get some shine!

Packaged in their recognisable purple and silver, the John Frieda Frizz Ease collection is a popular one. These products are affordable, and they work.

Available from Priceline, Woolworths, Coles, Target, Chemist Warehouse and selected Pharmacies.

#gifted

Do you have a favourite John Frieda product? We would love to hear from you, please share your feedback in the comments section below.

