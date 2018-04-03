John Frieda Core Restore Luxurious Volume

If it is volume you need, then the new Core Restore range from John Frieda might just be for you. This range is packaged in greeny blue and targets some of the most common hair concerns. This includes aging, thinning and fine, brittle hair and this range is designed to strengthen and thicken your locks.

There are three key products with a Luxurious Volume Shampoo, Conditioner, and Volumizer. They all work together to pump up the volume without leaving your hair feeling greasy. The shampoo is the starting point while the conditioner is a clear gel formula which doesn’t leave a heavy residue.

Finish with the volumizer on towel dried hair which activates when it comes in contact with heat. This will give your hair the strength it needs, and some added protection from your hair dryer. I haven’t tried these yet, but all the products have been infused with protein and have a fresh, clean scent.

The RRP is $17.95 each and the Core Restore range from John Frieda is available from Woolworths, Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, independent pharmacies and select retailers nationally.

#gifted

Have you tried this new range? We would love to hear your thoughts, please leave your feedback in the comments section below.

You May Also Like: